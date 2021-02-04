Anap Foundation partners media houses on ‘COVID-19 Hall of Shame Initiative’

Kindly Share This Story:

Anap Foundation has launched what it termed “COVID-19 Hall of Shame Initiative” to help put lawbreakers on their toes and ensure that Nigerians are more conscious of the growing dangers of COVID-19.

The Anap Think-Tank enjoined the media to blacklist and name shame those that refused to comply with the Health Protection Regulations.

The Foundation stated that Vanguard Newspaper, Arise TV, Businessday Newspaper, Channels TV, Classic FM, Daily Trust Newspaper, Premium Times, TheCable, The Nation, and This Day Newspaper, have agreed to join the initiative.

A statement by the Chairman of the Foundation, Atedo Peterside and Vice-Chairman Abubakar Siddique Mohammed stated that “The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank (the Anap Think Tank) welcomes the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations (2021) aimed at ensuring Nigerians adhere to public health advice around controlling the spread of COVID-19.”

It further explained that “It is detailed and if adhered to will go a long way towards protecting us from the second wave and the more infectious strains of the virus.

“However, we note with concern that these regulations are being openly flouted. While there is room for mass communication of the regulations – which mainly reiterate the popular, global advice about managing the pandemic (avoiding crowds, physical distancing, washing hands, wearing masks etc) – we note that duty bearers and people in influential positions are particularly egregious in their disregard for public safety protocols.

“In furtherance of our objectives to promote behavioural change around managing the pandemic and ensuring effective stakeholder response to COVID-19, the Anap Think-Tank announces our collaboration with the media to launch a “Name and Shame” Initiative.

“The Name and Shame Initiative will highlight the non-compliance of newsmakers by (i) not covering events or denying media coverage of events where participants do not comply with the Health Protection Regulations and (ii) spotlighting defaulters in the media.

“We encourage all other media houses to consider signing up to join our Name and Shame Initiative.

“We must continue to act clever and take every opportunity to protect ourselves, our neighbours and our country.

“We cannot afford another lockdown, but we can also not afford to act like we are not in the middle of a global pandemic that has already claimed two million lives globally.”

