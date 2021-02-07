ANAMBRA POLL: Uzodinma, S/East ministers woo voters with 2nd Niger Bridge

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

IMO State Governor Hope Uzodinma at the weekend led ministers from the South East and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo to inspect the Onitsha end of the 2ndNiger Bridge under construction as part of moves to woo Anambra voters for the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

They described the project as a promise made and fulfilled by President Muhammadu Buhari to show his love for the people of the South East.

Others who accompanied Uzodinma to Onitsha include Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Power and Steel, Mr. Uche Ogar, Minister of State for Education, Chief Emeka Nwajiuba, South East chairman of All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Emma Eneukwu, President-General of Ohaneze, Professor George Obiozor, former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, lawmakers from Imo State, as well as some governorship aspirants for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

The Federal Controller of Works in Anambra State, Mr. Adeyemo Ajani, who conducted the visitors round the project, informed them that contract for the bridge was awarded in July, 2018 and would be completed in February, 2022.

According to Ajani, the N206.15 billion project being executed by Julius Berger, is already 53.82 per cent completed, with more than 20000 workers working at various levels.

Uzodinma, who was excited at the gigantic nature of the project, said it was a special day to him in the sense that the visit afforded him the opportunity to inspect and by extension, take ownership of the project.

He said: “Thirty five years ago, we started begging for the construction of the 2ndNiger Bridge to connect the South East and South -South with other parts of the country, particularly given that the only bridge across the River Niger was becoming dilapidated’’.

