An outsider’s unpopular opinion on Kogi State and Yahaya Bello(3)

By Michael Odoh

In part two of my series, I had stated that I was going to list the projects of Yahaya Bello to further buttress my point.

I will only be listing the projects as a more graphical presentation of the projects that are currently being compiled into a more detailed work.

In other to ascertain that these projects were done by the governor, I met with the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Mohammed Galacticus, for a chat in Abuja where he further validated my earlier claims on the first two series of this work. I will give a rundown of the projects of the governor below:

For those who have sent me private messages after reading my first two series and are asking about the achievements of His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello over the five years in office, I respect your courage because that same courage made me put down this unpopular opinion.

Below are the list of key achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello. The projects done and ongoing across the state are as follows:

Rehabilitation and new construction at Government House, Lokoja.

Security: Over 200 patrol vehicles acquired and donated to security agencies— Police, Army, Civil Defense, Navy, Road Safety and state vigilantes; completion of Okone township within one year in office.

New structures for the ministries and agencies: KGIRS Office Complex, SDG Office Complex, Graphic Office Complex, Ministry of Transport Office Complex, Ministry of Justice Complex, Rehabilitation of House of Assembly Complex, new construction for SSG quartes completed.

Over 350 GYB Model Primary School blocks constructed across the state, rehabilitation of road within army barracks, electrification projects from Lokoja, Banda to Korto Karfe, construction of Ife Olukotun ongoing, Omi rice factory completed in Osara, construction of road from Ibana, Okpo, Ogugu to Ette almost at the completion.

Others are Ankpa township road completed and commissioned, Ankpa to Abejukolo road projects awarded and ongoing, Abejukolo electrification projects completed, electrification of Ogbabo, Araba, Emewe, Abocho with about 16 other communities; Ejule, Umomi, Ugwolawo, Ajaka to Idah road project.

Almost at the completion stage: operation light Kogi East comprises nine local government is ongoing vigorously; provision of class rooms and administrative blocks at school of health Idah; rehabilitation and new construction of hostel at school of Nursing Obangede in Okehi LG.

Construction of Eiyika-Itakpe-Okene Road completed and commissioned; construction of Obehira, Ihima to Obangede Road ongoing; construction of Ipaku, Adavi Uvete and Inorere road; Agassa Okene road almost completed; various Okene township roads ongoing; Ogori Mangogo electrification projects completed and commissioned.

Rehabilitation of Okene waterworks with recreational centre ongoing; provision of over 200 boreholes across the state; provision of over 300 new transformers across the state; award of five reference and general hospitals across the three senatorial districts in Kogi State. The areas are Okene, Kabba, Ajaokuta, Idah, Anyigba, Gegu. Some of the projects are ongoing already: construction of administrative office complex and renovation of Specialist Hospital Lokoja is ongoing. Heavy-duty machines for the Ministry of Work and Housing, such as bulldozer, payloader, grader other essential construction machines. GYB Model Hospital in Gegu Beki Kogi LG, Confluence of Science and Technology, Osara; remodeling and rehabilitation of Kogi Kotel. Inherited project: building of a world-class specialist hospital in Okene, Kogi State University of Science and Technology, Osara. Robert Arome, Anthony Shaibu and I visited the rice mill in Osara. I saw equipment of world standard. Let me conclude by saying that my opinion on Kogi is unpopular, but it is my truth.

