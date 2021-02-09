Amotekun nabs 15 illegal gold miners, 5 robbers in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ibarapaland now safe for farmers, villagers —Oyo Amotekun

By Dayo Johnson & Adeola Badru

THE Ondo State Security Agency Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, yesterday, disclosed that it had arrested 15 suspected gold miners, for mining gold illegally from different locations in Owo council area of the state.

This came as the Amotekun Commander in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), declared that Ibarapaland is safe and free of killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects were arrested from no fewer than 50 locations in Owo community, after about four hours in the forest.

Those arrested include Shuaibu Yahaya, Habbi Usman, Kabiru Waheed, Mohammed Nurudeen, Mohammed Sulaman, Ali Mustapha, Ismaila Wahab, Musa Zeehed, Gabbar Musa, Sule Adamu Abba Suleman, Usman Kebiru, Yahaya Danladi and Usman Ali Zekeri.

The suspects, according to findings, were apprehended by the Amotekun personnel in collaboration with local hunters in the community following an intelligence report.

Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that the arrest was part of the crackdown to end criminality in the State.

Adeleye said: “The arrest took place at a Forest reserve in Owo, it was in the course of the exercise we discovered the illegal mining locations.

“We noticed that they have gone far in 50 different locations where they were mining.

“Nobody would have believed that Ondo State has this quality of gold until we got to the locations where the gold robbers were living and performing illegal mining.

READ ALSO:

“Beyond the arrest, the culprits will be prosecuted.”

In an interview, one of the suspects, Kabiru Shuaib from Kebbi State, said he was invited to the state by his friend Yunisa.

Kabiru said: “I came looking for a job and I was introduced by one of our leaders. He brought me to Ondo State for this job because I wanted to make some money.

The suspect explained how they dig deep into the ground to get the gold and how they send the gold to their leader who sells and pay them token.”

Amotekun parades 5 robbers

Similarly, five suspected armed robbers, said to have been terrorising travellers along the Benin-Owo road, were also paraded by the security outfit.

One of the robbers, who operate a syndicate in Akure, was apprehended in Warri.

The Amotekun Commander, said: “We also arrested five armed robbery suspects who were operating along Benin-Akure road.

“They operate most times early in the morning. We worked on intelligence and sold a dummy to them and they were traced to Delta State where one of them was apprehended.”

Ibarapaland now safe for farmers, villagers —Oyo Amotekun

Meanwhile, Amotekun Commander in Oyo State, in a statement, denounced some audio and video posts in the social media on the security situation in Ibarapa, saying that he has been moving in and out of the area for days now.

The statement reads: “Anyone desirous of finding out the truth about the security situation in Ibarapaland contrary to the video/audio being circulated in various forums can key into this opportunity.

“I will personally provide escorts to and from Ibadan to Igangan anytime this week.

“You can organise yourselves and inform me if you are interested in finding out the true position of things in Ibarapaland.

“I will be ready to move, just give me 10hrs heads start. I am in Aiyete and I’ve been moving around Ibarapaland freely, no one has reported any adverse security issue to me apart from an isolated case involving a Fulani man said to have been killed in his house in a remote village around Eruwa in Ibarapa East on Saturday, by yet to be identified assailants. No security challenges observed in Ibarapa Central and North contrary to rumours been peddled.

“We are fully on the trail of those responsible for the said murder in conjunction with other security agencies and we assure all that the attackers and their motives will soon be uncovered.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: