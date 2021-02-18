Amnesty for Bandits: PANDEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, M-Belt leaders blast Gumi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, Thursday, lampooned Sheik Gunmi who called for amnesty for bandits whom he said are fighting against the injustices Nigeria has done to the North.

In a statement entitled “Gumi Removes The Veil”, the forum asked Gumi whether the Hausa are protesting the injustices Fulani “are doing to them and the rest of Nigeria.”

The statement was signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South-East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt).

The statement read: “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum is not in the least surprised by Sheik Gunmi unveiling of his real being on AIT this morning, asking for amnesty for bandits whom he said are fighting against the injustices Nigeria has done to the North.

“Part of those injustices must have been electing Buhari twice as President in spite of his regard for the sensitivity required of a country like Nigeria.

“The country, for almost six years, has been soaking all manners of lopsidedness, nepotism and running the country like a Fulani Republic.

“As part of the injustices to the North, Fulani herdsmen have been killing people with reckless abandon in all parts of Nigeria with the administration defending them and giving them soft landing with the open bias of Mr. President.

“Fulani are daily pouring into Nigeria to change our demography and Nigeria is doing more in Niger Republic than Nigeria at the moment with resources from non-Fulani areas.

“The injustices Nigeria has done to the North is so much for the bandits to do what they are doing to the rest of us and for Buhari to be looking the other way.

“We want to know from Gumi if the Hausa are protesting the injustices Fulani are doing to them and the rest of Nigeria or if it is Nigeria that is doing any injustice to the north.

“We know Fulani bandits are doing crimes in all non-Fulani communities but Gumi should not confuse us with North except he is on deception all along.

“It is a known fact that the main injustice in Nigeria is the skewed federalism that allows the North to be in almost total control of oil and mineral resources in the Niger Delta and the VAT from other parts of the country to the disadvantage of host communities.

“It is the Fulani and the core North doing pure injustice to the rest of Nigeria.”

