Amnesty for bandits: PANDEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, M-Belt leaders blast Gumi

…As CAN asks Presidency to proscribe all Miyetti Allah groups, stop visa on arrival policy

By Dapo Akinrefon & Peter Duru

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, yesterday, lampooned Sheik Gunmi who called for amnesty. Gumi had said bandits were fighting against the injustices Nigeria has done to the north.

But in a statement, titled ‘’Gumi Removes The Veil’’, the forum asked Gumi whether the Hausas were protesting the injustices Fulanis “are doing to them and the rest of Nigeria.”

The statement, signed by Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), read: “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum is not in the least surprised by Sheik Gunmi unveiling of his real being on AIT this morning asking for Amnesty for Bandits whom he said are fighting against the injustices Nigeria has done to the north.

“Part of those injustices must have been electing Buhari twice as President in spite of his regard for the sensitivity required of a multiple country like Nigeria.

“The country, for almost 6 years, has been soaking all manners of lopsidedness, nepotism and running the country like a Fulani Republic.

“As part of the injustices to the north, Fulani herdsmen have been killing people with reckless abandon in all parts of Nigeria with the administration defending them and giving them soft landing with the open bias of Mr. President.

“Fulanis are daily pouring into Nigeria to change our demography and Nigeria is doing more in Niger Republic than Nigeria at the moment with resources from non-Fulani areas.

The injustices Nigeria has done to the North is so much for the bandits to do what they are doing to the rest of us and for Buhari to be looking the other way.

We want to know from Gumi if the Hausas are protesting the injustices Fulanis are doing to them and the rest of Nigeria or if it is Nigeria that is doing any injustice to the north.

“We know Fulani bandits are doing crimes in all non Fulani communities but Gumi should not confuse us with North except he is on deception all along.

It is a known fact that the main injustice in Nigeria is the skewed federalism that allows the North to be in almost total control of oil and mineral resources in the Niger Delta and the VAT from other parts of the country to the disadvantage of host communities.

The Nigeria Ports Authority in Lagos is under the control of a Fulani lady just like most of the agencies in charge of oil and gas in an unhidden agenda of Fulanisation of Nigeria.

“This is one of the major reasons SMBLF is in court to challenge the lopsided arrangement.

It is the Fulani and the core North doing pure injustice to the rest of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately proscribe Miyetti Allah groups existing in the country as was done to IPOB as the first step to ending the raging herdsmen crisis in the country.

The association also urged the federal government to review its open visa or visa arrival policy as it had allowed armed herders from West African countries easy access into the country.

Benue State CAN chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva, who made trhe call at a briefing in Makurdi yesterday, cautioned that the influx of the herdsmen was worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

He said: “Fulani herdsmen from countries like Chad, Mali, Niger, Cameroon and Burkina Faso among others have continued to troop into Nigeria. These are the herdsmen that are carrying highly sophisticated weapons and are killing Nigerians on their ancestral land

“Worried by this ugly situation, we call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to without further delay stop the policy of visa on arrival to enable Nigerian security agencies check the influx of militia herdsmen and other security challenges.

“We must also point out that we have come to a level where anything that affects the Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, the Presidency reacts with immediate alacrity but when other Nigerians are crying, it does not worry the presidency.

“Our worry is the presidency’s open confrontation and adamant posture on issues that affect other tribes, which amount to total negligence of other citizens of the country.

“To crown it all President Buhari should without further delay proscribe the Fulani socio cultural organizations like Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Fulani Nationality Movement and Fulani Herders Association among other violent extremist groups as was done to IPOB because available records have shown clearly that Fulani militia is the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world.

“What is happening does not speak well of our great country and this is why we again call on Mr. President to act fast by taking take steps capable of eradicating all criminal elements in the society.”

