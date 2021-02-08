Ambassadorial appointment: I have no word for opposition, I’ve done well — Buratai

Kindly Share This Story:

…Expresses gratitude to President Buhari and Nigerians for support

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai on Sunday night said he performed creditably well during his tenure to the extent that appreciative officers at Army Headquarters compiled a dossier of the numerous projects and Infrastructural development he embarked all over the country.

He spoke during a dinner organised in his honour by members of 29th Regular Course Foundation, held at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja,

Buratai said regarding comments about his appointment as an envoy and that of his colleagues, “It’s an honourable retirement and also an honourable appointment. I’m not a politician, so I have no word for the opposition. I have done well.”

On his tenure as Chief of Army Staff, he said, “I am happy that in July last year, my officers at the Army headquarters compiled a compendium of my achievements.

Also read:

“In fact, I can’t even remember all the projects that we have executed. Is it in terms of infrastructure? Is it in terms of capacity building? Is it in terms of training?

“Since I was appointed, there was never a dull moment in terms of training. Remember the various exercises. These are training exercises from ‘Python dance’, ‘Crocodile smile’, and even the latest one ‘Exercise Sahel Sanity’.

“Is it in the area of medical? In terms of education of our children and wards, the Nigerian Army University are all great achievements.”

Gen Buratai (rtd), expressed sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him as Chief of Army Staff and reiterated that he discharged his responsibilities to the best of his ability.

He also showered encomiums on Nigerians from various walks of life that supported him with prayers, advises, and words of encouragement that made him achieve so much as COAS.

His words, “I must appreciate all Nigerians, my well-wishers, the youths, elders, men and women for their continuous prayers, goodwill and support to the Nigerian Army and me in the course of our duties to bring about peace and security in our country.”

He also thanked the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and his northeast counterparts, who have “All worked hard to ensure that the insurgency in the northeast have reached what we have today; a manageable state and the progress have been quite tremendous so far.”

Going down memory lane earlier, the former COAS said that his appointment was a special price for his father, the late Alhaji Yusufu Buratai, a well-known staunch loyalist of President Buhari. It will be recalled that General Buratai’s father, a Second World War veteran, served as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the Royal West African Frontier Force fighting in Burma.

Speaking further, he expressed appreciation to the members of the 29th Regular Course Association for being such wonderful friends and course mates and organising such a befitting event in his honour, adding that he felt so happy to be celebrated. It means a lot to him and his family.

“It is also a mark of fulfilment and pride that you have been recognised for the service you have rendered to your nation and your people,” he stated.

He assured that he would continue to do the nation proud and project Nigeria’s image in good light wherever he is posted.

The occasion featured the presentation of awards to Lt Gen TY Buratai (rtd) and books written on him by the 29th Regular Course Association, Nigerian Youth Organisation and the Reality Global FM.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: