Allow governors take charge of security in their domains— Bamidele

Ado Ekiti—The Lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Wednesday declared that the only way the incessant security challenges in the country could be addressed is by allowing the Governors to take charge of security in their respective domains.

He told the federal government to be patriotic enough to deal with those fueling the ember of insecurity in the nation through their deeds and incendiary statements.

Bamidele called on government to arrest and prosecuting those suspected to be killers, land Invaders, bandits, kidnappers, rapists, criminal herdsmen wrecking havoc across the country.

The All Progressives Congress(APC) chieftain, said this on the floor of the Senate, while articulating his views on a motion he sponsored and entitled : ‘General Insecurity in Nigeria and Matters Arising ‘.

Bamidele, in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, warned that though he was against the culture of ethnic profiling in the farmers-herders’ clashes that are quaking the country’s foundation, but insisted that this shouldn’t dissuade the patriots from speaking the truth about the matter.

The APC chieftain said: “The insecurity in the country is no longer about the Fulanis and Ibos, no longer about Yoruba and Kanuris or about Northeast or Southwest, but about Nigeria.

“This is the time that patriotic spirit that lives in all of us must guide us . Section 43 of the 1999 constitution grants all of us the rights to own property anywhere in the country . But this is different from ownership of lands .

“Land Use Act clearly spelt out three ways Lands can be acquired: By government , Corporate body or individual. Though, I have the right to own property anywhere in the country , but I have no right to trespass on the land belonging to anyone.

“I am happy that government at all levels and individuals are suggesting ways to end farmers-herdsmen clashes, but it is not the right of anyone to trespass on the lands of anyone .

“The war against insecurity must be taken to every section of this country and our governors must be allowed to take charge of security in their localities

“Governors of Enugu in the Southeast or any other governor in any zone must be allowed to take charge of their security.

“I don’t want to care wherever they came from, criminals trespassing on people’s lands must be punished. They have to be cautioned , because there is no patriotic spirit in people constituting security threat to other citizens.

“Let no one be afraid of being called a tribalist, this is the time to speak out the truth in the interest of Nigeria”.

