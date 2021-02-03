Alleged plot to incite violence: Stop politicising security, CAN warns FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges DSS to arrest, prosecute suspects

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Wednesday, warned the Federal Government, particularly the law enforcement agencies to guard against politicisation of security issues, saying such acts could undermine the safety of lives and properties.

The apex Christian body gave the warning in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja by Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to CAN President.

Reacting to the alarm raised by DSS that plots to incite ethnoreligious violence nationwide were still active, CAN noted that the security challenges across the country had become increasingly complex owing to what it described as ‘obsolescence of the nation’s security architecture’.

According to CAN, crime has no religion or ethnicity, and criminals were not invincible. So, it expected the security agencies, especially the DSS to bring the full weight of the law to bear in rooting out those who perpetrate violence and criminal activities under any guise rather than just raising the alarm.

The statement reads in part, “Whenever the Department of State Security (DSS) raises any alarm over the security of the country, ordinarily, one should take them seriously because of the fact that their primary responsibility includes but not limited to intelligence gathering.

“We recall that the agency raised a similar alarm recently. But how many suspects have been arrested, detained, and arraigned over the last ones?

“All the killings in the country have been happening without bringing those responsible to book. Are they not aware? People are being kidnapped on the highways and in their residences without any arrest. We wonder why?

“Those who are shedding the innocent blood and those who are involved in the crime of kidnapping for ransom are they spirits?

“The Christian Association of Nigeria calls on those who are responsible for the security of lives and property of the people to wake up to their constitutional responsibilities.

“The least that is expected of any responsible government is the protection of lives and property of the citizens. Which our governments have not been able to do.

“Sometimes, some suspects will be paraded before the camera, but their prosecutions remain unknown. This doesn’t speak well of us as a nation.

“Terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals are not invincible and until they are being apprehended and successfully prosecuted, people will no longer have respect for those who are in charge of the security.

“Imagine the ongoing controversy trailing the tenure of the Inspector General of Police. Is that good for the country when we all know the aftermath of prolonging the tenure of the immediate past Service Chiefs?

“Our government should stop politicising our security. It is high time the media stood up and asked our governments serious questions through front page comments and editorial.

“Things are becoming increasingly complicated daily. Criminals are operating as if our security agencies are on holiday.

“CAN has been calling for a complete overhauling of the security architecture in vain. May God deliver us from those criminals who are now operating with impunity.”

