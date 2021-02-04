Vanguard Logo

Alleged Incitement: Security operatives cordon off Kano Islamic preacher’s mosque, house

Alleged incitement: Security operatives cordon off Kano Islamic preacher mosque, house

By Bashir Bello

Operatives of security agencies have on Thursday cordon off the mosque and house of the Kano Islamic preacher, Sheikh Abduljabar Sheikh Nasir Kabara for alleged incitement.

The action followed directive by the government to shut down the seminaries and ensure no breakdown of law and order.

The stern-looking personnel comprises of Police, NSCDC among others and were seen stationed with their vehicles around the mosque located in Filin Mushe in Gwale Local government area of the state.

Recall that the Kano State government had barred the cleric, Sheikh Kabara from preaching in the state for his mode of teachings considered too incendiary.

The government also directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to abstain from airing of such enflaming preachings, sermons, propagation and any other religious discussions in the interest of peace and tranquillity in the state.

