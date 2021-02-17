Alleged Incitement: Embattled cleric, Abdul-Jabbar withdraws court case against Kano govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The embattled Islamic cleric, Shiekh Abdul-Jabbar Nasiru Kabara has on Wednesday withdrawn court case filed against the Kano State Government.

The state government had banned Sheikh Abdul-Jabbar from preaching and his mosque, Islamic centres among others shut down for alleged incitement in the state.

Recall that a legal team headed by Barr. Rabiu Shuaibu Abdullahi representing the embattled cleric, Sheikh Abdul-Jabbar filed an exparte motion before the Federal High Court challenging the infringement of fundamental rights of the Sheikh.

In a short video, the Cleric appealed to his followers who had dragged the government to court to withdraw the case to enable the government to complete its investigations into the matter particularly that he had pleaded for justice and fair hearing.

He said the appeal on them to withdraw the court case was also for him to come out clean before the public that he didn’t drag the government to court but his followers who took the decision out of lover and affectionate for him.

“Let me use this opportunity to talk to my followers whose love and affection for me made them go to court to challenge government decision to ban me from preaching and shut down my mosque and other Islamic centres.

“While I sincerely thank them for their love and concerns, I also appeal to them to withdraw the case before the court to enable the government to complete it investigations into the matter particularly that I have pleaded for justice and fair hearing.

“Similarly, why I decided to make this appeal public (video) and not between me and them (my followers) was because a lot of people think I dragged the government to court whereas I have pledged to await the outcome of the investigation and will accept whatever is the outcome. Only for me to head to the court again. Making this public will make me come out clean before the public that I didn’t drag the government to court but my followers out of lover and affectionate for him took the decision,” the embattled cleric, Shiekh Abdul-Jabbar however stated.

Recall that the court matter was slated for hearing tomorrow (Thursday), 18th February 2021 at the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Lewis Allagoa before the decision to withdraw the case.

