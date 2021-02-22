Alleged fraud: Arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, stalled

Kindly Share This Story:

The arraignment of former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, could not commence over the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve two suspects in the trial

Counsel to the EFCC, Dr. Hassan Liman, SAN, at the mention of the case before Justice Inyang Ekwo, told the court that the 5th and 6th suspect in the matter were yet to be served with the court processes.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until April 19 for the suspects to take their plea.

Recall that the court had fixed Feb. 9 for the arraignment.

But due to the fact that Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was yet to be served with the court processes, the arraignment could not go on.

The lawmaker is facing the fraud charge alongside eight others in a suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20.

The anti-corruption agency is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds to the tune of N5 billion while serving as Minister of Aviation.

