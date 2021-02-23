Akwacross Indigenous Film Foundation annual thanksgiving

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ekaette Bassey

Indegenes of Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers states, both at home and in the diaspora have been encouraged to get develop and maximise their potentials in the ever-growing Akwacross Indegenous film Foundation in the areas of acting, production and marketing.

The dignities who are the pillars of the Foundation are the likes of Mr Uwem Umoh, Chairman BOT, Bobby Fenton, the EP Usen Ikpe and Eka Eno Restaurant, MC Amadok, the National Head of Actors guide/ Chairman of ACIFF Film Release Committee (Ekanim film), Tessy Whyte, TShock and many others are the able sons and daughters of Akwaibom and Cross river state with the zeal to create positive impact among the indegenes.

The past, presents and future ambition of the great Foundation were the highlights of the recent media interaction between VANGUARD journalists and the popular thespian and entertainer, MC Amadok Johnson.

He pointed out that the Akwacross Indegenous Film Foundation was conceived to cater for the obvious discrimination and a lack of adequate representation of Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers people within the larger Nollywood umbrella, despite the talents readily available within the two states.

“Our people in the Nollywood industry have been short changed for too long. The days when the powers that be in the industry only find our people good enough for gatemen and house help roles are over. We also noticed to our dismay, the attitude of some producers who lure our ladies to bed and sexually harras some in the name of role provision”.

According to MC Amadok, “all thanks goes to the Almighty God who has been faithful to us, sustaining us till now, we have been showcasing our rich cultural heritage both at home and every part of Nigeria with the help of our beloved brother, the pride of Akwaibom state, in the person of Bar. Udom Inoyo, the immediate past Vic Chairman Exxon Mobil, who through his NGO, Toro foundation sponsored 45 indegenes from Uyo chapter to the Royal Arts Academy to undergo training in various aspects of filmmaking.

We have also written to him again, appealing to come to our aid this year and possibly increase the number of beneficiaries and areas of coverage and most importantly our talented indegenes here in Lagos chapter needs to be empowered also and undergo training in different areas. We also use this medium to call on the government of the two sister states and our capable brothers and sisters to come to our aid, and support the Akwacross Indegenous Film Foundation to raise talented youths for a better tomorrow.

Speaking further, he added that Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers indegene’s from the likes of Uwem Umoh, Keppy Ekpeyong, Gabriel Thompson, Queen Jenny Archibong, Gloria Afiko, Maureen Ekpeyong and Tessy Whyte are quite worthy of emulation. Thus, it became imperative for the Akwacross Indegenous Film Foundation to break away from Nollywood to offer more opportunities and exposure to the professionals and aspiring film makers from the two states.

The annual end of year activities which culminated in a Thanksgiving service was held at The Apostolic Christian Chapel, No 3 Shoyinka street Itire, surulere,Lagos. It was superintended by Bishop Macrran Ransome Kelnanah who at the occasion was pronounced the Patron of the great foundation.

He called on well meaning Nigerians and the government of Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers state to invest actively especially in some projects that are yet to be completed like “Ekanim movie” and many others in the industry as a major employment generator.

