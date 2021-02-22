Akwa to N-Deltans: NDDC’ll no longer embark on projects that are at variance

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Commission donates five waste disposal trucks to Delta

By Festus Ahon

THE Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, weekend, assured that the commission would no longer carry out projects that are at variance with the aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta region.

Akwa gave the assurance when he led the management team of the commission on a visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba, Delta State.

He told the governor that he was in Asaba as part of his engagements with key stakeholders in the region to share his plans for the people of the region.

He said that NDDC was committed to the sustainable development of the Niger Delta and announced a donation of five waste disposal trucks to the Delta State Government by the NDDC.

The NDDC boss who presented keys and documents of the trucks to Governor Okowa commended the governor for his administration’s efforts in empowering Delta youths.

Speaking further, he commiserated with the governor over the death of his father, Pa Okorie Okowa, who was buried last Tuesday, adding “It is the prayer of the management of the NDDC that God should grant you and your siblings the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

In his remarks, Governor Okowa, enjoined the management of the NDDC to focus on the development of the Niger Delta, stressing the need for the commission to pursue a vision that was people-oriented.

Urging the NDDC to do something that would positively impact the people, he said, “For the sake of sustainability, everything we do must be sustainable because I have seen roads done under emergency projects that failed under three months. NDDC should spend more money on bigger projects that connect communities, and have the capacity to impact on the people.”

Okowa commended the Interim Administrator for reaching out to stakeholders in the region for inputs for the development of the area and expressed hope that NDDC would truly live up to the expectations of the people.

Advising the management of the commission to partner state governments in the region in its activities in the interest of the region, the governor said, “The NDDC is supposed to be an interventionist agency but because of politics, we have continued to allow ourselves to be caught in the web of competition which ought not to be so.”

