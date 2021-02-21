Akwa Ibom students hail appointment of Akwa as Sole Admin NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

Akwa Ibom state’s students have hailed the appointment of Mr Okon Effiong Akwa as the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

A statement by the Executive President of National Association of Akwa Ibom state Students’, Naakiss, University of Port Harcourt chapter, Comr. Favour Emah, said Mr Akwa would take the commission to greater height..

“The executives and members of National Association of Akwa Ibom state Students (Naakiss) Uniport chapter, congratulate our great one Mr. Okon Effiong Akwa on your new upliftment as the Sole interim Administrator of The NDDC. Sir we are indeed so proud of you and we pray that God will be with you throughout the period of your services in good health,” they said.

“You will bring your wealth of experience to bear on the job, take the commission to greater heights as a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (FCA.), Fellow of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB).

READ ALSO:

You were the Regional manager in charge of South/South, of CDB plc ( now FCMB.) Also former MD of Akwa Savings and loans td. You equally worked as the Special Assistant on Finance to the MD of NDDC, Barr. Bassey Dan Abia. You are a noble man from Akwa Ibom state. And a great value to the commission “, the students said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: