Akpanoko assures Okowa, Ibori, Amori, Igbakpa and others of his support

By Paul Olayemi

The former Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief London Owhofasa Akpanoko on Friday 5th, January 2021 hosted leaders of the party in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, in an effort to drum support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the party while pledging his loyalty to the party leaders

The astute business man and politician who also hosted the prestigious Jesse Equity group said, it has become imperative to do so because of the huge development, the governor and the party has brought to Ethiope West and other local government areas.

“How do I begin to thank you all” he told the arrays of dignitaries who had stormed his country home in Jesse “Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has done well through our leaders here with the massive infrastructural development everyone is experiencing across all the local government areas, I want to say your Excellency, I am grateful”

Akpanoko who thanked former governor Chief James Onanefe Ibori, also commended Chief Amori, Hon Igbakpa, Chief Emmanuel Ighomena, Chief Anthony Akpomiemie, Chief Lovette Idisi with a pledged to continue to work for the party’s victory in the forthcoming elections, he then knelt down as Amori and Hon Igbakpa prayed for him to excel politically.

Responding, Chief Amori, Chief Akpomiemie and Chief Ighomena commended Akpanoko for the event adding that his immense contributions to the growth of the party was noticeable and worthy of emulation, Hon Igbakpa on his part said the arrays of dignitaries at the event was a pointer to the fact that Chief Akpanoko was a good man “I am so glad that you all came, it shows that Chief London Akpanoko is one man everybody should be proud of” adding that the only way to succeed is to dare, be prayerful and hard working.

The House of Rep member also called for unity among the party members, insisting that if the party is united, they will continue to bring more dividends of democracy to the people.

Present at the occasion include Ethiope West Local Government Area PDP Chairman, Mr Solomon Obareki, PDP Chairmanship flagbearer at the forthcoming local government election, Ethiope West, Hon Owoso, Chiefs, youth wing of the UPU and dignitaries from across the LGA.

