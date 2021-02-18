Ajayi wins La Mode Magazine’s FashMode reality TV competition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Irene Ajayi has emerged winner of the La Mode Magazine’s FashMode 2.0, an innovative and unique reality TV competition in the search for the next fashion/modelling star.

A statement by the CEO, La Mode Magazine, Mrs Sandra Odige, the event, streamed online shape due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was a one-winner-takes all contest, with about N15 million worth of prizes up for grab.

Odige said: “Due to the ever-changing nature of new media as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, FashMode2.0 started on a unique note and in two phases.

“The online phase, which started with 30 original contestants, who scaled through from over 4000 registrants, battled it out for two weeks through online tasks and presentations.

“The least impressive contestants were evicted at the end of each week, until they were only 14 of them left, who eventually made it to the FashMode2.0 house.

“They were seven emerging fashion designers, and seven aspiring models.

“They were properly groomed and drilled in all areas of their profession, including research, strategic partnerships, public speaking, executive presentations, master classes among others.

“At the end of the competition, which aired on @LaModeMagTVNG via YouTube, Model Irene Ajayi had her life changed in a moment after emerging as the next big star in the Fashion/modelling industry and walked away with N3 million.

“She also won a trip to Dubai, courtesy Egypt Air, a cover on the prestigious La Mode Magazine, and many more endorsement deals worth millions of Naira.”

The show saw top celebrity fashion designers, models and entrepreneurs mentoring participants.

They include CEO of Anjy Luminee Couture Limited, Mrs Abiodun Shade Sandra; Miss Polo Nigeria beauty pageant 2018, Miss Precious Okoye; CEO of Kachi Beauty Products, Ngozikachi Onyeulo, and CEO of Phari Couture and Hair Limited, Bimpe Sanusi, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: