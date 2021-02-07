Air Peace takes delivery  of new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft

Kindly Share This Story:

Air Peace airline made history recently as the first airline to take delivery of one of the 13 brand new E195-E2 aircraft ordered for in Africa.

The aircraft flew from Embraer’s facility in São José dos Campos, Brazil and arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Describing the aircraft on its arrival, The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, said: “The E195-E2 is the perfect aircraft to expand our domestic and regional operations. We are aware of the aircraft’s impressive economic performance as well as its unique configuration, the major reasons we placed an order for this aircraft. It is also a historic feat as Air Peace will be the first to operate this aircraft model in the whole of Africa. The E195-E2 aircraft will further help us actualise our ambition of connecting not just the whole of Nigeria, but the entire African continent, while feeding long-haul flights from our Lagos hub. The acquisition will enable us to deliver on our ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative, which is underpinned by our goal to reduce the air transportation burden of Africans”.

An excited Cesar Pereira, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation said, “Handing over beautiful new jets to our customers is a favourite activity for everyone at Embraer. Doing so in the current circumstances is a boost for us all as we adapt to the changing environment. This is a fabulous start to the year for everybody at Air Peace and Embraer.”

