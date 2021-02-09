AIG-IMOUKHEDE Institute, others, to empower 50 Nigerian public servants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vera Sam Anyagafu

In a bid to enhance unique leadership skills in Nigeria, Africa Initiative for Governance in collaboration with the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute, is set to train about 50 high potential Nigerian men and women in the public service with the practical tools that will empower them to be more effective as they lead their respective departments and or organisations through challenges of an increasingly complex and dynamic world.

The training, to be conducted by accomplished faculty of expert facilitators and teachers from the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, will run blended classes that will be hosted online and physically in Abuja.

At the unique Aig-Imoukhuede Public Leadership Programme, participants will acquire a range of world class leadership skills and conceptual frameworks.

Speaking about the programme, Founder and Chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede Institute, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, disclosed that Aig-Imoukhuede Institute is part of his objectives to drive public sector transformation.

According to him, the Institute has been working with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to explore ways to build capacity in the Nigerian public sector.

“Accordingly, we have leveraged our long-standing relationship with one of the world’s leading schools of government, the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and are bringing their expertise to Nigeria so they can impart vital skills and knowledge to the next generation of public sector leaders. We are pleased to offer academic scholarships worth 10,000 GBP per participant for all Nigerian public servants who are successful in the application process’, Aig-Imoukhuede stated.

Also, Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government, Professor Ngaire Woods, expressed that the School of Government is delighted to extend its long-standing partnership with the Africa Initiative for Governance by bringing their Public Leaders Programme to Nigeria.

He said, “We design our executive programmes for public leaders so that participants learn from world-renowned scholars, outstanding practitioners, and one another; we also take into account the current context for public sector leadership – in 2021, this means supporting heads of public organisations in renewing their leadership for the post-pandemic world.’

In his own remarks, Head, Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said that they are very excited that AIG in partnership with the University of Oxford is offering this unique opportunity for Nigerian public servants to participate in this world-class programme.

“We look forward to the positive impact that it will have on the overall performance of the public sector’, Dr, Folasade said.

However, it was also noted that the Aig-Imoukhuede Institute is reputed to work with strategic partners, while using select educational interventions to sustainably embed a culture of good governance within the public service in Nigeria.

In other words, building capacity and inspiring the development of innovative solutions that can transform the Nigerian public sector for the benefit of the Nigerian society

