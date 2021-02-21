Breaking News
Translate

AIB confirms aircraft crash at Abuja airport

On 3:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
runaway electricity contractors
Airport runaway in Abuja

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) on Sunday confirmed the crash of an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian military at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The General Manager,  Public Affairs of AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed this on Sunday in an interview with  News Journalists in Lagos.

READ ALSOESN vs Military: Southeast turning into battleground – Senator Anyanwu

Oketunbi said “It is a military aircraft and the crash is outside our jurisdiction to comment.

” I will advise you call the NAF PRO for detail”.

Also, an industry source also confirmed to NAN that the aircraft belongs to the  Nigerian Air Force.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!