AIB confirms aircraft crash at Abuja airport

Kindly Share This Story:

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) on Sunday confirmed the crash of an aircraft belonging to the Nigerian military at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed this on Sunday in an interview with News Journalists in Lagos.

Oketunbi said “It is a military aircraft and the crash is outside our jurisdiction to comment.

” I will advise you call the NAF PRO for detail”.

Also, an industry source also confirmed to NAN that the aircraft belongs to the Nigerian Air Force.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: