Ahly coach Mosimane praises Qatar’s organisation of FIFA Club World Cup

Al Ahly SC manager PitsoMosimane applauded Qatar’s commitment to safely hosting the FIFA Club World Cup during a press conference on Sunday.

Mosimane and his players have spent five weeks in a medical bubble in order to participate in the tournament, which got underway on Thursday night. Qatar has implemented strict health and safety protocols in order to host the tournament safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosimane said: “We haven’t faced any issues during the past five weeks. We are trying our best to look after our health – and the health of our opponents. We comply with these rules to ensure the safety of everyone and in order to continue playing football.”

Mosimane went on to praise Qatar’s readiness to host the FIFA World Cup™ in under two years’ time.

“The airport, transportation, hotels, stadiums and training pitches are all fantastic – and these are the most important components when it comes to hosting a successful World Cup. From a technical point of view, everything is compliant here. I’d give it a green tick.”

Ahly lost to European champions Bayern Munich 2-0 in the semis on Monday and will face CONMEBOL representatives Palmeiras of Brazil in the third place match on Thursday.

