AGCare Foundation launches private elderly care home in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Abundant Grace Care Living Foundation has lunched a full-service senior living facility with long term care, accommodation, feeding, nurses, doctors on call and adult recreational home in Onicha Ugbo, Delta State.

The Co-Founder of AGCare, Mr Chukwuka Monye during the launching ceremony stated that the mission of the foundation is to increase the standard of health and social care for all in Nigeria.

READ ALSO Breaking: Court refuses to grant Abdulrasheed Maina bail

Dignitaries at the event includes the Obi of Onicha-Ugbo His Royal Majesty, Obi Victor Chukwumalieze 1 who in his opening remarks lauded the ingenuity of the Foundation in setting up the home. While noting that the home will help improve the longevity and quality of life of senior citizens.

In her remarks Mrs Ifeoma Monye, Co-Founder noted that the initiative was driven by changes in society, where many of our seniors require help with daily living activities such as bathing, dressing up, and eating but are alone as their children now live abroad and there is no one to properly take care of them.

According to her, the home has been designed to create a serene environment for senior citizens to thrive and interact amongst themselves while receiving the best of care.

“With amenities such as a spacious living room for residents, shared and private bedrooms, central dining area, doctor’s consultation room, DSTV, individual call bells, board games, large outdoor courtyard, 24/7 electricity and water, the home provides a tranquil and secure environment with CCTV and 24-hour manned guards”.

Meanwhile the facility, is operated by Ciuci Consulting – a leading operations management consulting firm, operators of a major hospital in Nigeria, with a team of trained and dedicated doctors, nurses, caregivers, and other support staff with a great price for short and long term stay.For more information and enquiries send an email to info@agcareng.com

Kindly Share This Story: