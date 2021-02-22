Agbor indigenes in Warri hail Buhari over Gen Irabor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

A group, Agbor Community, Warri branch, Monday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing General Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defense Staff.

The body described the appointment as well deserved.

In a statement signed by Mr. James Igumbor, the association described Irabor as a thorough bred soldier who would carry out his duties with commitment, competence, fairness and excellence.

He said Irabor has the wealth of experience to ensure that Nigeria’s security challenges are addressed.

His words:“We thank God for the gift of General Lucky Irabor, because with him in the saddle as Chief of Defense Staff we are sure of better things to come. There is the need for Nigerians to support President Buhari, particularly the military to put all skirmishes behind for the nation to march on.”

Also speaking, Mr. Nze Monday, General Secretary of Agbor Community Warri branch, who also spoke in the same vein, urged Nigerians to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of information gathering and surveillance.

He expressed optimism that General Lucky Irabor would raise the bar in the professionalization quest of the Army, saying he got the job based on his track records.

In addition, Nze said Irabor’s emergence is a historical landmark.

Continuing he asserted: “Based on his pedigree, it is obvious that General Irabor will prove his mettle that he has the requisite knowledge and orientation to discharge his duties as the Chief of Defense Staff to the constellation of all stake holders across board,

“ With General Irabor in the saddle, I have no doubt that he will use his good office to realise the President’s vision for the military.”

