Aftermath of COVID-19: Nwoko raises alarm African leaders don’t invest in malaria vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s problem not true federalism but patriotic leadership

By Emma Amaize – Abuja

Legal consultant and former Member, House of Representatives, Hon Ned Nwoko spearheading a Malaria Eradication Project in Africa, has expressed shock that African leaders were not interested in putting time and money to discover a vaccine for deadly malaria, which is an African pandemic just like Russia, USA, India, Britain, and others joined forces to find a vaccine for Covid-19, a white man’s virus.

Nwoko, a business mogul and prince of Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom, Aniocha North local government Delta state, stated this in an interview with “Olu Ntorobia Igbo” (Voice of the Igbo Youth)” when he received a delegation of Igbo youths led by Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu at Abuja.

He said: “There must be a collective national conscience that should inspire solutions to our constraints. For example, malaria is a pandemic in Africa, it is our problem. But we all seem to accept it as part of us; no, we should not, Covid-19 has changed our habit and understanding towards looking for solutions.”

“Because Covid-19 is a white man’s problem, developed countries like Russia, USA, India, Britain, and others are working very hard to produce multiple vaccines that are understanding the problems and finding solutions to them

“How come all these years, we Africans, have not invested our time or money to finding a vaccine for malaria. This is because firstly, malaria is an African problem and not a white man’s problem. So Africans in their usual way of life do not bother to find solutions to the deadly scourge Secondly, African leaders did not understand it as our problem and therefore could not invest in it or find solutions.

“At some point, I felt that we should invest in malaria research for the solution which is the malaria vaccine. I am selflessly committing resources to that. That succinctly explains my commitment to the now-famous global anti-malaria campaign which made me undertake an expedition to Antarctica in 2019.

“Apart from research for malaria, we also understand the causes of malaria. The more untidy our environment, the more mosquito we would have, hence breeding malaria and all the health hazards. So we are focusing on sanitation.

“To achieve this, we must effectively manage our waste and recycle into useful resources. We are currently working on the recycling plant and we are proposing a minimum of one plant in every local government. Once we effectively manage our waste and sustain it, we can then fumigate with suitable and environmentally friendly chemicals in order to completely eradicate mosquitoes.

“We have initiated an onslaught against malaria tagged ‘Kick Malaria out of Africa’, it is a continental project, we have to understand the problem and address it,” he added.

On the clamor for Igbo presidency in 2023, Nwoko declared: “I am not among those that say an Igbo man, Yoruba man, Hausa or Fulani man must be President. Neither do I believe that a Muslim nor a Christian must be President. That is not my problem. I just feel that we are generally wrong when we attach tribe and/or religion to such office and position.”

He noted that the people must instead consider credibility, focus, ability, and exposure in the search for a president and explained that Nigeria’s problem is not true federalism as being canvassed in some quarters, but patriotic leadership that is able to understand what the challenges are and tackle them one by one.

“Tribal or religious profiling is a mere gimmick by some power-seeking politicians. There are good leaders across the tribes who can lead this nation, just as there are bad leaders everywhere. Inept leadership is not ethnic-specific or sectarian driven. A Southern Christian corrupt leader is as bad as a morally deficient Northern Muslim politician. We must stop playing the ethnic card and shun stoking religious sentiments for the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

Therefore, Nigeria desires a leader that will understand her problems and address them squarely irrespective of tribe or religion,” he added.

Prince Nwoko also spoke on the new leadership of Ohaneze Ndi-igbo, saying: “Indeed, Ndi Igbo got it right in our choice for Amb. Prof. George Obiozor (Ugwumba) as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide.”

“Irrespective of the zoning sentiments, my contentment, and support for Amb. George Obiozor is not because it is the turn of Ndi Imo, among other Igbo states, to produce the President General, but because he is an embodiment of experience and knowledge. Amb. Obiozor is a renowned international figure that has the influence and capacity to take Ndi Igbo to the next level in Nigeria and the World at large.

“My advice to Ndi Igbo is to embrace and foster unity among ourselves. We must eschew unhealthy rivalry. We should build more bridges across the board and promote Think Home Philosophy, THP, ‘Aku Luo Uno’, it is important.

“In Nigeria, if we can have a Leader that will understand Nigeria’s problems and address them, we all shall be happy and will not bother which tribe or religion such leader comes from. I believe sincerely that President Muhammdu Buhari is an honest leader who means well for Nigeria. We can only pray for the enthronement of another leader who will arise in 2023 to surpass his efforts and uplift the nation,” he asserted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: