After awarding scholarship to 100 Students, Senator T.A Orji empowers 132 constituents

The Senator representing Abia Central at the National Assembly, Senator T.A. Orji, has embarked on an empowerment programme that saw 132 members of his Senatorial District gifted various items to boost their respective vocations.

While presenting the items to the beneficiaries on Monday in Umuahia, the former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation urged them to put the items in effective use.

While speaking with News Medal, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Eke Chukwuma, a fashion designer said he was happy with the items he got because they would greatly improve and help him keep his business going.

The empowerment items gifted by Senator T.A. Orji to the beneficiaries included generators, sewing machines, grinding machines, clippers etc.

Recall that Senator T.A. Orji had in December 2020 given N100,000 each to 100 students of higher institutions from his constituency during his annual scholarship awards, the fifth in the series.

Vanguard News Nigeria

