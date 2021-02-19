Kindly Share This Story:

The number of COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa has reached 100,294 on Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent also stood at 3,796,354, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard.

South Africa has reported the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Africa, at 48,708, followed by Egypt, at 10,201, and Morocco, at 8,524.

The southern Africa region is the area most affected by COVID-19 in terms of the number of confirmed cases, followed by the northern Africa region.

A total of 3,346,404 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the agency said. (Xinhua/NAN)

