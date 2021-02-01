AFAN alerts farmers over alleged fraudulent activities by group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, weekend, alerted farmers over alleged fraudulent activities by a group called AFAN Caretaker Committee to extort them.

The alarm was raised in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, saying that the group in question is illegal and allegedly led by one Faruk Rabiu Mudi.

According to the statement Mudi-led illegal AFAN Caretaker Committee filed a suit against Arc Kabir Ibrahim and his purportedly dissolved executives, at the National, State, and Ward level, before Justice Taiwo Taiwo In Court 9, Federal High Court, Abuja for being called fraudulent, but refused to allow the court give judgment on the case has continued their activities by opening an office, and also an account with one of the commercial banks, which they wrote to AFAN chapters asking their farmers to pay in money for farm inputs.

The statement reads in part, “It, therefore, means that any action by the Plaintiffs relating to opening an office, opening an account and collecting money from the Nigerian Farmers as well as colluding with the Hon Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development to collect inputs on behalf of AFAN and the Nigerian farmers is FRAUDULENT.

“They should await the determination of their suit ref:FHC/ABJ/CS/322/2020 dated 5/3/2020.”

The statement further pointed that Mudi was dismissed from the Kano State AFAN Chapter on December 29, 2016, in a letter signed by the Chapter’s Chairman, Alhaji Abdurrashid Magaji based on the AFAN Constitution Section 7.10 subsection 7.10.1 and specifically 7.10.2, which make him (Mudi) non-member of AFAN, hence his activities to defraud unsuspecting members of AFAN.

“The AFAN Constitution Section 7.10 subsection 7.10.1 and specifically 7.10.2 and the letter of dismissal from Kano State AFAN chapter dated 29th December 2016 signed by the elected Chapter Chairman, Alhaji Abdurrashid Magaji R/Gado support our reference to Faruk Rabiu Mudi as a non-member of AFAN and the suspension letters issued to Halidu Yunusa, ref: AFAN/NEC/Suspension/2020/06 and Adebayo Hammed Ayodele ref: AFAN/NEC/Suspension/2020/01 dated 13/3/2020 respectively make their action fraudulent.

“They sued us at the FCT High Court, Abuja, in a Suit served on us with No. CV/31/3537/20 which they filed since 23rd December 2020 seeking damages of 500,000,000 for calling their Committee fraudulent.

“We maintain that this group is still parading themselves fraudulently by opening an account at Heritage Bank and writing letters to some of our bonafide chapters seeking payment for inputs wrongly channeled through them by FMARD approved illegally by the HMA, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono.”

The statement also explained that in the AFAN Constitution there is no provision for Caretaker Committee after the first election; The Board of Trustees(BOT) of AFAN after the first election comprises of, the registered trustees, the Elected National President together with his two Deputies and six National Executives drawn from each of the six geopolitical zones-see Section 11 A of the AFAN Constitution.

And the statement declared that “The claim that HE (Admiral rtd) Murtala Nyako sat in his living room without other members of the BoT to appoint them as a Caretaker Committee is null and void.”

