Advocacy Group tasks media executives on dousing political tension

The Network and Advocacy Group of Lux Terra Leadership Foundation has urged media practitioners to play active roles in quelling political tensions on account of banditry and abductions in the country.

The Foundation made the call in a statement by its Executive Director, Rev. Fr. George Ehusani, on Saturday, in Abuja.

The organisation made the call when it hosted an interactive session with senior media practitioners on the role of the media in quelling tensions on account of banditry and abductions in the country.

He said that participants at the event were made up of senior executives from a cross-section of print and electronic media.

Ehusani said that a key point raised at the event was the need for all stakeholders in the Nigerian nation to build a strong consensus in advocating for greater social justice, social inclusion and equity.

He also said that participants highlighted the need for the creative management of the rich diversities, among Nigerians and for crisis prevention and the management of conflicts through dialogue.

“Participants also noted the need for greater mutual understanding towards peaceful coexistence and national integration,” he said.

He added that participants resolved to do more, towards dousing the ongoing political tension, promoting truth, justice and fairness, and facilitating a sense of national cohesion, among Nigerians.

The event was facilitated by Prof. Tony Iredia, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and currently a professor at Igbinedion University, Okada, and Ehusani.

The programme is one in a series that the group, in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation and Open Society for West Africa (OSIWA) is handling.

