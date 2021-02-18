Adloyalty Business Network rewards realtors with cars, all expense paid vacations abroad, household appliances

Kindly Share This Story:

It was a day of laughter, joy, and celebration galore with a promise of amazing things to expect for realtors over the weekend when West Africa’s largest Real Estate Marketing Network, Adloyalty Business Network rewarded her realtors who had shown excellence in sales performance with lots of amazing gifts, all-expense paid vacations abroad, and home appliances, with the cherry on the cake being the reward of four of her best performing realtors with four brand new cars on Thursday the 11th February 2021 courtesy of Chateau Royal Real Estate Ltd.

Chateau Royal Real Estate Ltd is one of the esteemed development partners of Adloyalty Business Network with over ten (10) residential estate developments spread across Lagos and Ogun states D’luxe Bespoke Residences being their latest development.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the D’luxe Bespoke Residences, a residential estate development comprising 100 units of two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments and developed by Chateau Royal Limited, Dr. Freeman Osonuga the MD/CEO of Adloyalty Business Network, a real estate marketing company with over 20 estate portfolios and 25000 realtors expressed his belief in rewarding not only hard work, but smart work too specially.

According to Dr. Osonuga, it is a tradition at Adloyalty Business Network to go beyond commissions earned on property sold by realtors, and give them mouth-watering bonuses as well as rewards of tangible value to motivate them to perform even better.

Speaking further, he expressed his delight at how Adloyalty Business Network’s human capital empowerment initiative aimed at curbing unemployment and encouraging youth participation in the real estate sector has not only succeeded, but is thriving and making millionaires and proud new car owners of the realtors.

Since 2017, Adloyalty Business Network has increasing positioned herself as a company to be reckoned with in Nigeria and the diaspora by consistently delivering prime property with a double pronged brand promise of giving buyers peace of mind, as well as availing property investors with property that delivers increased value.

