Adelaja quits ADP with over 200,000 members nationwide

Prince Adelaja Adeoye, one of the most prominent young person in the Nigerian political space, has resigned his membership from the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

This was disclosed in a statement he personally issued on Sunday, noting that he’s leaving the ADP with over 200,000 followers and admirers across the country.

Adelaja was the pioneer Lagos State Publicity Secretary of ADP and later emerged as the National Publicity Secretary during the non-elective National convention on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

When asked on the reason why he is leaving the ADP, Adelaja said he has contributed his own quota as an opposition figure to nation-building through the ADP, but he believes he needed a broader platform to pursue his political goal.

“As a young politician who is desirous of making real contributions in the polity, I have come to the inevitable decision to leave the ADP for a broader platform where my goal of positive politics is more feasible,” he noted in a statement.

“I am not yet a governor nor the President of Nigeria, and to become any these so as to be able to make meaningful and direct contributions will require more preparations,” the politician added.

Continuing, Adelaja noted that “There are personal and national development strides that I am looking up to, and I need to prepare for these assignments. As you know, experience counts so much in the country’s political scene and to get more of such experience you need a stronger system that can mould you to achieve that.

“My ultimate goal is the service to the people, as that is the best work of life,” he stressed.

When asked by journalists if he would be defecting to another political party soon, most especially PDP, where he was before joining ADP in 2017, Adelaja said he is yet to make up his mind on joining any political party, but whatever decision he will be making regarding his next political journey will be made known to the public.

He, however, said, quitting ADP won’t stop him in his contributions to the issues pertaining to leadership and Governance in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

