Actress, Iwalola Adekugbe shows acting prowess as a double character

On-the-rise Yoruba actress, Iwalola Adekugbe has displayed she belongs in the upper echelon of the acting rank and file with her role in the new bilingual film titled “Ejiworo” where she plays the character of Biola and Bolade, twins joined by the same destiny.

The way Iwalola Adekugbe weaved the two characters together to produce an exciting blend of disparaging characters is nothing short of amazing. She was simply fantastic.

The movie, Ejiworo is an intriguing thriller with a lot of suspense. Once upon a time, the Oracle had divined that the Twins (Biola & Bolade) must not be separated, they must grow together to achieve their destiny, and death will not stop following them everywhere they turn to, but the destiny of the Twins rest on the shoulder of one married man who must fall in love with Taiwo and get married to Kehinde.

The film stars notable names like Damola Olatunji, Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola. Aanu Omoloro, Motilola Adekunle, Jibola Dabo and a host of others.

