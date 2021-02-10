ACF sad over death of Mai Kanuribe of Lagos, condoles  Zulum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has expressed sadness over news of the death of three members of the entourage of Governor Zulum of Borno State.

The Governor was said to be on his way back to Maiduguri from Mafa, his home town when the tyre of a car on his convoy got burst.

A traditional ruler, Mai Kanuribe of Lagos whose car experienced the tyre burst and two others, died.

The Governor and his deputy were, however, unhurt.

The Arewa Consultative Forum, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, condoled with “this unusual patriot and the long suffering people of Borno of this added tragedy.”

“We regret that this is happening to the State when all hands should be on deck to repair the grave damage done to the state by insurgency.”

“We pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the tragic loss.”

