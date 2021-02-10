Breaking News
Translate

ACF sad over death of Mai Kanuribe of Lagos, condoles  Zulum

On 5:58 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
North will not cede power to South in 2023 — AYCF
Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has expressed sadness over news of the death of three members of the entourage of Governor Zulum of Borno State.

The Governor was said to be on his way back to Maiduguri from Mafa, his home town when the tyre of a car on his convoy got burst.

A traditional ruler, Mai Kanuribe of Lagos whose car experienced the tyre burst and two others, died.

The Governor and his deputy were, however, unhurt.

READ ALSO: APC hails new Executive, Legislative, Party Consultative C’ttee

The Arewa Consultative Forum, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, condoled with   “this unusual patriot and the long suffering people of Borno of this added tragedy.”

“We regret that this is happening to the State when all hands should be on deck to repair the grave damage done to the state by insurgency.”

“We pray that God will  give them the fortitude to bear the tragic loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!