Accident claims 9 along Calabar-Itu Highway in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu

Atleast nine persons have been confirmed dead following a ghastly auto crash that occured along Calabar-Itu Highway on Friday at about 9:55 a.m around Okurikang axis.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Cross River Sector Command, Cyprian Ofordu who confirmed the incident said 12 persons were involved but nine persons died on the spot while 3 others were rescued but in critical condition.

According to him, the two vehicles were involved in the accident including a MACK truck and a Toyota Hiace bus with 12 occupants.

He said that the cause of the accident could not be ascertained adding that crash investigators were at the site and will come up with their report as soon as possible.

Ofordu who spoke with Vanguard on telephone said that three persons were rescued from the 12 seater Hiace Bus while nine others died, and they have been deposited at the mortuary.

His words:”The three persons rescued are in critical condition as we( FRSC) were called to rescue but what we saw at the crash site was bad.

“Those involved were three female adults and 9 male, but the nine persons who died have been deposited at the mortuary including two females and 7 male, if there are further development, we will keep you abreast,” Ofordu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

