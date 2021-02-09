Access Bank partners American Express to expand cards acceptance in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Access Bank and American Express have launched a partnership to broaden the acceptance and usage of American Express Cards in Nigeria.

This announcement places Access Bank as the first full-service bank to acquire merchants that will accept American Express Card payments in the country.

The partnership will enable American Express Card holders use their cards at a wider range of merchant locations when they spend time in Nigeria for tourism, business or visit friends and family. International American Express Card holders will also be able to withdraw cash from Access Bank ATMs.

Local merchants will now have the option to accept American Express through Access Bank, thereby not only encouraging increased merchant business activity but also offering travelling American Express Card holders the opportunity to transact using their preferred method of payment.

This new partnership will broaden the acceptance of American Express payments via Access Bank as well as Access Bank ATMs and e-commerce websites nationwide.

Reacting to the development, Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor Retail Banking, Access Bank, said: “We are proud to be partnering with American Express to bring some of the best payment solutions in the world to Nigeria.

‘’Access Bank has the largest and most accessible ATM network in the country, a leading payments business with over 16 million card holders and a huge acceptance network both online and point of sale.

“The benefits will be immediate as soon as travel resumes. We expect significant demand for American Express acceptance in the country, and business travellers and tourists from across the globe will now be able to use the card of their choice. This is great news for Nigerian businesses and will help bring foreign exchange inflows into the country.”

We value the confidence that American Express has placed in us to significantly enhance the payment experience in our market.”

Reacting, Vivi Galani, Vice President EMEA Network Partnerships for American Express, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Access Bank to continue to expand the presence of American Express in Nigeria, which is an important location for our travelling card holders and a fast-growing market for commerce.

‘’This agreement will give international card members even more locations to use their cards in Nigeria, whether they are travelling for business or leisure, and this will be particularly important as international travel resumes.

‘’For local merchants, it provides the opportunity to capture more business from global card holders visiting the country.”

