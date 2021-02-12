Breaking News
Absence of defence counsel stalls alleged fornication case in Zaria

The absence of a defence counsel, Mr Ibrahim Ahmed, on Friday, stalled
the hearing of the case of alleged fornication case filed by Rabiu Ibrahim against his girlfriend, Zalihatu Hussaini, in the Sharia Court II, Sabon Garin, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Ibrahim, on Dec. 12, 2020, approached the court, seeking intervention against the claims that Hussaini lied against him and that he was not responsible for her pregnancy.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Shitu Umar, adjourned the matter until Feb. 19, for continuation of hearing

At the last adjourned date, Ahmed, applied that the civil claim by the plaintiff should be converted to a criminal claim.

This, he said,is to enable the defendant enjoin some judicial remedies against the plaintiff.

He also told the court that a customary court had decided the matter and confirmed that the plaintiff (Rabiu) was indeed the father of the baby boy delivered by the defendant.

He said that he will support his claims with the record of proceedings from the customary court where the matter was
adjourned until Feb.11.

However, counsel to the Plaintiff, Mr Abdulbasit Aliyu said the defendant should be foreclosed if he fails to provide the records of proceedings by the next adjourned date.

Aliyu added that the application was a delay tactics from the defendant, adding: “This is the third adjournment at instance of the defendant.”

