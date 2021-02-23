Abiru donates 150,000 facemasks to pupils, teachers in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The lawmaker, representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, on Monday, donated 150,000 facemasks to teachers and pupils of primary schools in Lagos East Senatorial District.

Abiru presented the protective materials to the leadership of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB in Maryland Lagos.

He urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety measures stressing that the pandemic is still raging.

According to Abiru, “The COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world for the better part of 2020 and is still raging till date created unimaginable crises for the entire mankind.

“The complacency in the use of facemasks and other safety protocols among the general Nigerian public is dangerous. Infections rates are still terribly high. It is suicidal to let down our guard”.

Also read:

On why he has decided to provide facemasks to pupils and their teachers in the Senatorial District, Senator Abiru averred that it is the duty of leaders to ensure that kids are protected against the COVID-19 pandemic while in schools.

He said, ‘ Education is paramount on our agenda, we deem it expedient to support pupils and teachers of public primary schools in Lagos East with protective materials as a non-pharmaceutical measure to curtail the rate of infections in the schools.

“We cannot afford to fail young children who have chosen to learn. It is our duty as leaders to protect these minors who are the most vulnerable segment of the society in the context of the war against COVID-19 pandemic”.

Abiru also promised to provide prescribed eyeglasses to teachers in Lagos East who need them for better vision.

“So today TACT is donating 150,000 face masks to pupils in the Lagos East Senatorial District to compliments necessary protocols against COVID-19. Aside from the protective materials that are being handed over to the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB today, we shall be intervening by providing eye-glasses to teachers in LESD who need prescription eyeglasses to improve their vision after taking them through a formal eye examination”, he a0ssured.

The Senator commended the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State for integrating Information Communication Technology, ICT in the learning process in Lagos public schools.

“At this point, I must acknowledge the bold leadership of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of our dear State, and the front line incident commander in the war against COVID-19, and also is determined in improving the learning outcomes of pupils in the public schools through the adoption of Information Communication Technology, ICT as an instructional tool.

“Amazing testimonies from critical stakeholders in the Education sector in Lagos bears testament to the efficacy of EkoExcel initiative which aims to drive excellence in learning for about 500,000 pupils across 1016 primary schools and upskilling teachers to be ICT compliant”, Abiru said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: