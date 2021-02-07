Abia Stakeholders to Police: Fish out hoodlums behind attack on Omoba Police station

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Stakeholders of the Isiala Ngwa North and Isiala Ngwa council areas, have condemned the burning of the Omoba police station and killing of a policeman in the area and urged the Police fish out those behind the act.

Recall that yet to be identified hoodlums, numbering about 20, had razed the Divisional Police station at Omoba, headquarters of Isiala Ngwa South council, killed a policeman and allegedly looted the armoury.

In a communiqué read at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting at Eziama Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South council, by the Member representing Isiala Ngwa North and Isiala Ngwa South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Darlington Nwokocha, the people of the area warned against any incursion of criminals into their territory and resolved to rise against it.

The stakeholders warned that the Isiala Ngwa federal constituency has been a peaceful area and vowed to resist all forms of criminality in the area.

They further urged the people of the two council areas to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation, stressing that they are capable of protecting their territory.

“We condemn the ugly incident where the Police station at Omoba, headquarters of Isiala Ngwa South LGA was burnt and policemen killed, some people were hurt.

“We rise against it, the people of Isiala Ngwa federal constituency are ready and working hard to do everything to protect our territory. We stand against any incursion in our area. We support the security agencies in the state to wade into the matter and unravel the perpetrators. Isiala Ngwa people don’t harbour criminals. Our people support the security agencies to rise to the occasion.

“Isiala Ngwa people have resolved to march out in a show of force to inform criminals that we are in charge of Isiala Ngwa territory. We will go into the hinterlands. We have the capacity to protect our place. People should go about their normal businesses, Isiala Ngwa is a safe for business, nobody should be afraid,” the communique read in part.

Member representing Isiala Ngwa North constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Ginger Onwusibe and the President, Ngwa Patriots Forum, Chief Uzo Ihuka, pledged the cooperation of the people of the area to the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

Ihuka called for the establishment of state police to effectively police the local areas.

