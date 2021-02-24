Abia Police Station Attack: Police arrest 8, recover arms

Kindly Share This Story:

…IGP warns of dire consequences on future attacks

The Police in Abia State Command successfully neutralised (4) four attackers, arrested (8) eight persons and recovered arms and ammunition from hoodlums who carried out an unprovoked attack on Abayi Police Station, Aba in Osisioma Ngwa LGA of Abia State in the early hours of 23rd February, 2021.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said, “It is worth noting that the hoodlums numbering about two hundred persons, armed with AK47 rifles and machetes’ invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

“Following the attack, two officers, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Vincent Gonze and Sergeant Emmanuel Okoronkwo unfortunately paid the supreme price.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased officers.

“He warns that dire consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engages in an unwarranted attack on any public property and directs all Command CPs to employ all legally permissible measures to protect lives and property

“Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing and the perpetrators of the unwholesome incident will be prosecuted in due course.

“The police high command calls on proprietors of medical facilities – both public and private – in and around Abia State to report any person (s) found seeking medical treatment for bullet wounds and other related injuries to the nearest police station”, he added.

