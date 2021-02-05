AbdulRasaq transforming Kwara, APC celebrates Governor at 61

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has hailed the transformational leadership of Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, saying it is proud to associate with him on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

The party in a birthday tribute to the governor on Friday which was signed by the Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe said: “with a clear understanding of the real and pressing needs of Kwara state following past administrations of profligacy and mismanagement of the state’s lean resources, Governor AbdulRazaq has focused attention on alleviating poverty, improving the standard of living of the people and revamping previously dilapidated infrastructure and public services in the state”.

The statement reads further; “On behalf of the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. Mai Mala Buni and teeming members and supporters of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) felicitates with the Governor of Kwara State, H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

“In agriculture, the 10-year Agricultural Transformation Plan being implemented by the state government will ensure food security, generate employment opportunities, and reduce poverty.

“In education, Governor AbdulRazaq has improved educational management through infrastructural development, training of teachers, prompt payment of salaries, bursary awards to students of Kwara State origin, record budget allocation to the education sector, among others. This has ultimately improved both the morale and academic excellence of students.

“In the area of health care development, the state government is pioneering the adoption of the use of telemedicine, better funding, and autonomy for the state’s hospitals to serve as the launch-pad for the 21st-century medical technology. This is in addition to bringing health care delivery to the doorsteps of the rural populace.

“Commendably, the laudable feats have been achieved through Governor AbdulRazaq’s prudent spending, planning and hands-on governance approach.

“As the leader of the APC in Kwara State, we hail Governor AbdulRazaq support for the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) as it brings peace and unity to the Kwara state chapter and mobilise party supporters and members for the nationwide registration, revalidation and update exercise.

“The APC family prays for good health, long life and wisdom as Governor AbdulRazaq build a Kwara State that works for everyone”

