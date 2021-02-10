AA Foundation advocates quality education in Nigeria at the Groundbreaking of New Jesuit in Delta State

Kindly Share This Story:

…in partnership with the North West Africa Province of the Society of Jesus

Philanthropic organization, AA (Austin Avuru) Foundation, and part of the AA Holdings Group, recently commissioned the ground-breaking of Arrupe Jesuit College, Abbi Delta State, in a ceremony which held on Thursday February 4th, 2021.

The new Jesuit College which has commenced development, will be one of the only 4 Jesuit Colleges in Nigeria. The school is positioned to deliver quality secondary educational excellence for students, in line with global standards by the Church of Rome for Jesuit colleges worldwide.

AA Foundation, through this commitment and contribution to the development of the educational sector in Nigeria, will work closely with the Society of Jesus of the Roman Catholic Church and stakeholders in the industry to ensure the progress and delivery of the Arrupe Jesuit College which will comprise of 25-30 buildings in the school premises upon completion in the next 3-4years.

Present at the groundbreaking were Rev. Father, Bernard Olagba, Vicar General, Kwale Region, Diocese of Warri who represented His Lordship, Most Rev. Dr John ‘Oke Afareha; Rev. Fr. Chukwuyenum Afiawari, SJ Provincial Superior North West Africa, Province of the society of Jesus, Hon. Charles Chukwuemeke Emetulu, Member Representing Ndokwa West DTHA, Chairman House Committee on Education,; Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Delta State, Patrick UKah, Johnnie Eni, Chief Operating Officer, AA Holdings Limited and other dignitaries.

Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State, stressed the need for all stakeholders to be actively involved in the development of the state’s educational sector through private public partnership. “We want to raise the standard of education of students in Delta state through the Jesuit, known for a personalized attention and concern for children both academically, morally, and in character. Jesuit colleges have a tradition of education with a distinguished history and has been the forefront of educational development in Nigeria and globally. We appreciate the AA Foundation for bringing the Jesuit, known as the world pillar of education to Delta State and we congratulate the Foundation for its commitment to Delta state’s vision for quality education” he added.

Speaking during the event, Johnnie Eni, Chief Operating Officer, AA Holdings Limited, emphasized the significance of philanthropy to the growth of different sectors in the country. “AA Foundation is excited about this initiative, in partnership with the Jesuit society and we believe this college will serve as a strong foundation of quality education for children in Nigeria. We want to assure all stakeholders of our support in the development and progress of this school and we look forward to the transformation of this place in a few years.

Rev. Father, Bernard Olagba also expressed his joy at the commissioning of this special Jesuit College in Delta State, citing that the project will be a source of development, livelihood and employment opportunities to move the community forward.

AA Foundation is an organization committed to philanthropy in Nigeria with social impact in areas of Healthcare, Education and Entrepreneurship empowerment.

