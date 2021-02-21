A lot of people don’t understand what real romance is – Nadia Buari

Kindly Share This Story:

Top rate Ghollywood-Nollywood actress, Nadia Buari has aired her opinion on what real romance is all about. The actress was in the spirit of the St. Valentine’s Day when she made her thoughts public through her social media handles, perhaps, to give out some tips to the vulnerable and naive lovers yearning to celebrate love on that day, a week ago now.

According to her in a lengthy post, “ I think a lot of people don’t understand what real romance is. Anyone can buy flowers, candies and jewelries, there’s no love in that.”

The truly romantic things in life are those little things you do every day to show you care, and that you are thinking of them. It is going out of your way to make them happy. The way you hold her hand when she’s scared; or you save the last piece of cake for him.

The random text in the middle of the day, just to say “I love you” or “I miss you”. The way he stops to kiss you when he passes by. It’s dedicating your favourite song to her, and letting her eat your fries; telling her she’s beautiful even when she’s in sweats; with her hair in a ponytail and no makeup. It’s putting your favourite show on pause so she can tell you about her day, and laughing at his jokes even the really lame ones. It’s slow dancing in the kitchen and kissing in the rain. Romance isn’t about buying. It’s about giving. True romance is in the gestures,” she says.

However, in real life Nadia has not been so lucky, or so it seems. She dated a handful of other celebrities like Michael Essien and Jim Iyke but the trysts never came to fruition. She’s a mother of 4 children out of which there is a set of twins but the snag here is that no one knows the father or fathers and the actress has never said a word about it.

