9mobile’s 4G expansion to Ilorin ‘ll boost Nigeria’s broadband target

By Juliet Umeh

9MOBILE, has launched its 4G network in Ilorin, Kwara State, saying it will help boost Nigeria’s broadband penetration target.

According to the telco, the latest addition to its 4G coverage will make it possible for Nigerians in the city to join other customers across the country to enjoy fast and reliable 4G connectivity on their smartphones.

Speaking at the launch, 9mobile’s Chief Commercial Officer, Stjepan Udovicic, said : “9mobile is working hard to empower Nigerians with world-class data services and helping to close the digital divide.

“We are excited to add the historic city of Ilorin to the growing list of cities already enjoying our 4G LTE network. “We are committed to delivering innovation and value while building world-class networks for our customers.”

Udovicic urged all customers to take advantage of the special data offers and enjoy the newly launched 4G service by subscribing to any of the packages, including, 2GB plus free social media, 7GB plus free social and 3.5GB free data for streaming for the first 7days upon purchasing data plans.

He urged Ilorin residents to get on 9mobile to enjoy unbeatable data experiences even as he pledged the network’s commitment to continuing the expansion of 4G coverage to more cities nationwide.

