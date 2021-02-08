Breaking News
8 African countries host Archbishop Sam Zuga, as African financial revolution project kicks off

African Financial Revolution project has officially kicked off on Thursday, Feb 11, as Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga was hosted by 8 African countries.

It was gathered that Ambassadors of Republic of Zambia, Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Angola, Republic of Zimbabwe Republic of South Africa, Republic of Namibia Democratic, Republic of Congo and Republic of Botswana were all present at the unveiling of the project.

The dignitaries were all seated and eagerly waited for over an hour for Sam Zuga, the Founder of Africa’s most expensive crypocurrency, to come show them the way out of poverty and darkness.

In a bid to enlighten and empower Africans, Poverty and Power Project (PPP) was introduced and would be successfully executed with free Solar Energy training, trading of Zugacoin and lots more.

“Zugacoin and Solar Energy training are the best tools for poverty eradication and unemployment alleviation in Africa. Africa should wake up,” Sam Zuga added.

