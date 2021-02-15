750 Million Naira scandal rock Nigerian Disabilities Commission

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

Just before a proper take-off of the newly established Nigerian with Disabilities Commission, two non-profit groups have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to protect his legacy that led to the establishment of the Commission and launch an investigation into what has happened to the seven hundred and fifty million nairas (N750m) take-off grant which has been shared among a few people despite the fact that an office space has not yet been allotted to the Commission.

While the President, Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities International, Inc., (ERPWDI), Chief Eric Ndubueze Ufom, personally petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari from Houston Texas, the President, Association of Applicants/Workers with Disability in Nigeria, Mr. Godstime Onyegbulam was spotted with members of his group at the entrance to the SGF Block, Federal Secretariat, Abuja, where they insisted on gaining access to see officials of their new Commission despite the persuasion from plainclothes security personnel for them to vacate the premises.

In Chief Ufom’s petition titled: RE: Petition Against Mr James Lalu the Executive Secretary National Commission for Persons with Disabilities for Committing 275 Million Naira Fraud, he stated as follows.

“HE President Muhammadu Buhari, had repeatedly, corrected said that he inherited the entire problems massive corruptions, etc.., being addressed by All Progressive Compressive (APC) and his administration from the previous administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Per our more than two decades, direct experience gained, while advocating and negotiating for Disability Policy Changes in Nigeria, especially, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, (Nigerians with Disabilities Act (NDA), with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s, President Olusegun Obasanjo, Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adu, President Goodluck Jonathan and their Administrations, including, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and several Nigerian States Governments, under the PDP, HE President Buhari was very correct in making the aforementioned true statement.

“Please Sir, note that we will be presenting detailed of our valid, arguable and verifiable narratives and evidence, in support of our direct experience to you soon. Also, please note that our Federal Government of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Administration, can never, ever, be able to succeed in their war against Corruption, Terrorism, Insurgency, bandits, kidnapping, irreconcilable community disputes and to address Nigeria’s ongoing recession, without the supports of Public-Private-Partnership and cooperation of every Nigeria, which includes, Nigerians with Disabilities.

“Mr Lalu continued with his unconstitutional, unprofessional, unethical, immoral behaviour knowingly or deliberately and intelligently, conspired with a few others to defraud the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities of her initial Two Hundred and Seventy-Five Million Naira (275 Million Naira) START-UP fund allocation to the newly established, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and with impunity, brags about it.

“This power-drunk and overzealous, Mr James Lalu, publicly brags that because of his political affiliation with the National ruling party, called, All Recessive Congress (APC) and maximum direct supports was given to him by, (1) HE Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State; (2) Hon. Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social developments; (3) HE Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister for Women Affairs, and (4) The Distinguished Senator Osita Izunaso, Founder Kpakpando Foundation, he has the legal rights to commit such fraudulent activities.

“Please Sir, note that it took us over 21 years long journey working and running through very rough roads, to succeed in advocating for President Buhari to establish the National Disability Commission for Persons with Disabilities on August 24, 2020, after signing the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, on January 17, 2019. Therefore, Sir, we will never, ever seat and watch Mr Lalu embezzle funds earmarked for our New Disability Commission, the same ways that he did at Plateaus State and protected.

“Therefore, On behalf of over 31 million Nigerians and one billion Persons with Disabilities worldwide, 15 million Almajiri and Street beggars, IDP, retired older Nigerians, and millions of victims of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, man-made and natural disasters, Climate Change, Waste, Transboundary, indoors and outdoors Air pollution, etc…, who suffers from its serious, complex, life-threatening, mysteries and debilitating mental and physical, late health effects (Disabilities), we the Nigerian-Americans with Disabilities Living in the United States, our Nigerian and American Registered Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs), Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities International, Inc., (ERPWDI) (aka Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities Initiative (ERPWDI)) FESTAC-USA, Inc, Kaysom Holding, Inc, Center for Advocacy and Citizens with Disabilities and other Allies, wish to submit this valid, arguable and verifiable Petition Against Mr. James Lalu, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

” We request an investigation and Forensic Audit of the 275 million Naira be conducted as soon as possible before it is too late. Thanks.

“Respectfully Submitted,” Chief Ufom wrote.

Meanwhile, when this reporter got to the Federal Secretariat, some members of the President, Association of Applicants/Workers with Disability in Nigeria, were spotted at the gate where they were prevented from gaining access into the building.

Leader of the group who spoke with Vanguard, Godstime Onyegbulam vowed that they would never vacate the premises until the Chairman and Secretary of the Nigerians with disabilities Commission would come outside to address them.

“We have suffered enough and we have continued to fight for our rights.

“We were all out in the sun, in the rain and under strenuous conditions to fight against the way the problems of our community.

“When we heard that President Muhammadu Buhari responded by not only signing the law, but he took the step to establish the Commission, we were happy that an end to our problems is near.

“But just before we settled to the news of the Commission, we heard of sad news about the release of seven hundred and fifty million nairas for the take-off of the Commission and only one man has taken it.

“We have therefore come to hear from the Chairman and the Executive Secretary so that we know where next to face with our fight.

“We are used to fighting and we will never get tired because we are on the side of the law,” he vowed.

When asked for how long they were ready to stay outside and wait, he said, “you know we are already weather-beaten. As you see us here, many of us are graduates and we have been left out of what is happening in a Commission where we are supposed to be carried along.

“We have waited outside the office of the Head of Service for three days before until she came out to talk to us, and we are ready to remain here until the two men come out to talk to us, he insisted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

