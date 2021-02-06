Kindly Share This Story:

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, opened another Facebook account, following the sudden deactivation of his official page by the social network giant, Facebook a week ago.

The IPOB leader launched the new account (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) on Friday, February 5.

Recall the Igbo freedom fighter was sanctioned by Facebook over violation of the Community Standard, which has all rules that allow the company to remove violators.

On Friday, February 12, Kanu took to Facebook to announce his latest feat of reaching 5,000 limit for friends on Facebook, six days after his old account was suspended.

He posted: “Congratulations to the first 5000 that didn’t see but believed. Since we have hit the limit, I can no longer accept new friends request on this account.

“I have, therefore, created a brand new Official Fan Page. Please, follow and like.

“Be added to my next live broadcast, which will be interactive, from Houston Texas USA on Saturday, February 13 at 7pm Biafraland Time, via this page.”

