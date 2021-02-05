5 men in court for allegedly smoking hemp, fighting in public

Kindly Share This Story:

Five men on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun for allegedly smoking hemp in public.

The police charged Popoola Idris, 21; Efikioyha Tunwemi,26; Akanji Jimoh,30; Omodewu Monday,36 and Akinwandi Nureni,28, whose addresses were not provided with two count of conspiracy, constituting nuisance and smoking hemp in public.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others, at large, committed the offence on Jan. 27,2021 at about 11.55 p.m. in Ijoko area in Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendants smoked dried weed, suspected to be cannabis and fought in public in the community.

He added that they also created fear in the minds of members of the community, by conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

After the charge was read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Feb.9 for further hearing.(NAN)

