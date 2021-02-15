46-year-old man stabs wife to death over infidelity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command is currently investigating a 46-year-old staff of Remo North Local government, Sobola Olatunji for stabbing his wife to death on mere suspicious of infidelity.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint by the father of the deceased one Alhaji Ambali Yinusa who reported at Owode-Egba divisional headquarters that his son in law Sobola Olatunji had a misunderstanding with his wife Momudat Sobola which led to a physical fight between them. He stated further that in the process, Sobola Olatunji took a knife and stabbed his wife at the back.

Sequel to the report, the DPO Owode-Egba division, CSP Matthew Ediae dispatched his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment. But while the treatment was going on, the victim gave up the ghost.

It was learned that during interrogation, the suspect Olatunji who claimed to have married the deceased for 20yrs alleged that he suspected his wife to have been having an extramarital relationship because of some text messages he saw on her phone.

Olatunji stated further that it was when he challenged his late wife about his suspicions that a fight broke out between them which eventually led to the death of the mother of three. The corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University teaching hospital morgue for autopsy.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Ogun state police command DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Commissioner of Police, Cp Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the homicide section of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

