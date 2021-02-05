426 persons to benefit from N30,000 ATSFG in Senator Abbo’s zone

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Abbo joins verification committee as an observer, to Commission projects

To ensure transparency, accountability, and all-inclusiveness, Senator Ishaku Abbo, the youngest Senator, representing the northern senatorial zone of Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria, has joined the verification committee as an observer, to ensure that his constituents are adequately captured to benefit from the federal government’s entrepreneurial empowerment scheme; Artisans and Transportation Survival Fund Grant, ATSFG.

426 people are targeted to benefit from the scheme in the northern senatorial zone for which Abbo would not want any distraction, more especially, as he defected to the opposition party in the state and the ruling party at the national level; the APC.

PDP stakeholders in the zone are mostly tactfully decamping from the ruling PDP in the state, they are considered as having lost focus in terms of social security and welfare of the people in the zone.

It is a pointer that the PDP stakeholders are heading towards defection.

According to Sen Abbo, “Today we commenced data capture and verification of 426 people from my Senatorial District for the 2021/2022 Artisans and Transportation Survival Fund Grant scheme.

READ ALSO:

“Each beneficiary is expected to have their pictures taken and biometrics data captured to access the Thirty thousand Naira (N30,000.00) monthly grant of the Federal government anchored by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“Other welfare programs will kick off this March as I am approaching two months now on holidays in Adamawa state, Mubi my hometown, and Muchalla my Village.

“Before I leave for Abuja, I will be Commissioning 20 completed waterworks ( Motorized and Solar Boreholes in Michika, Madagali, Mubi North, and Mubi South. Also for commissioning are 10 Completed three blocks of classrooms with offices and toilets ( 2019 Projects), in Maiha, Mubi South, and Michika.

“In my 2020 lobbied projects for commissioning are 6 numbers of three classrooms blocks in Gerewel and Kwaja in Mubi South, Yelwa and Ribawo in Mubi North and three classrooms block in Gova Primary Schools sponsored by NEDC and SDG.

“I will also Commission a Category B Town Hall in Muchalla which is part of my 2020 SDG interventions and a tree shelter bed and fish farm in Gova, Muchalla Ward Mubi North.

The tree Shelter bed is intended to fight desertification, support Agriculture via vegetable and fish farms as part of empowerment programs anchored by BCDA”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: