42 persons including 27 students, 3 staff kidnapped at Govt College, Kagara

Kindly Share This Story:

Wole Mosadomi

It has been confirmed that 42 persons out of which are 27 Students, three staff were among those kidnapped from Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi local government area of Niger State early Wednesday.

Twleve of those abducted are also said to be family members of staff of the School.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who disclosed this to journalists at Government House, Minna Wednesday, said the attack was executed at about 2 am on Wednesday morning.

He confirmed that one of the students called Benjamin Doma was shot dead during the attack.

ALSO READ:

The Governor disclosed that there were 650 students on the enrollment list of the school out of which 27 were abducted.

Governor Bello who decried the incessant raid of some local government areas of the state in the past few weeks ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the security-affected local government areas to forestall reoccurrence.

The affected local government areas are Rafi, Mariga, Munya, and Shiroro local government areas of the state adding that boarding schools in the areas will remain closed until security improves in the areas.

The Governor however ruled out payment of a ransom to the bandits to secure the release of the abducted students and staff just as he confirmed the video making rounds in the state where some bandits were celebrating the abduction of the passengers of the NSTA bus that was attacked on Sunday where they are demanding for N500 Million as ransom.

“Government will not pay ransom to secure the release of those abducted. It is not in the policy of the government to pay a ransom as the bandits use the money to buy sophisticated weapons and cause more harm.

“We have noticed that the bandits use such money to buy arms and ammunition to further empower themselves. However, the government will do all within its power to see to the release of those kidnapped and we will also be ready to support and assist repentant bandits,” the Governor declared.

He said the government was concerned over the recent bandit attacks in the state which have gotten more brazen and daring and therefore called for immediate intervention from the Federal Government to rescue the students and other abducted persons from the hands of the bandits.

“We are deeply concerned at this recent sad event and are asking the Federal Government to deploy every necessary resource while we will look at all options, both kinetic and non-kinetic to ensure the safe return of the victims of both incidences as we will not rest or sleep until we bring them back to their families,” Bello assured.

According to him, “Tension is high and the situation is very serious. We are saddened by all these development. We have been having attacks before and we have been working to settle it but in these past few days, the attacks have been so daring that they caught more of our attention. We pray that God will show us the way of getting them back safely.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: