4 lessons to learn from Polo G’s Manager & Mother – Stacia Mac

Stacia Mac, a mother and businesswoman who has paved her path, raised legends and looked flawless while doing it without dropping any balls. She is the definition of an all-rounded successful serial entrepreneur.

Stacia got her start in property management and has since transitioned into managing her son’s career, rising hip-hop star Polo G. She is also the CEO of a management company Only Dreams Achieve (ODA) and a podcaster. Her podcast, I birth legends has gained popularity and she is working on a book of the same title.

So, how does she juggle everything in her daily life without neglecting herself and her family? Here’s four lessons you can learn from Stacia Mac.

Get organized

It doesn’t matter how many tasks you’re involved in, without a concrete structure, you will never be able to get anything done. To Stacia, staying organized means having all documents in order, her schedule planned and making sure that her busy life does not get in the way of spending time with her family.

Be proactive

You have got to take initiative to get anywhere in life, don’t sit around dreaming and hoping to get where you want. Stacia Mac has made it where she is by being proactive when opportunities present themselves.

This has sharpened her eye in identifying opportunities that are worth chasing. In whatever you do in life, you need to carve your own path and believe in yourself.

Focus on what you can be and not what you can’t

Stacia has very strongly spoken on this, urging parents especially to help children focus on what they can be instead of telling them of what they can’t be. A can-do attitude is extremely important in anything you embark on in life. Stacia is proof that when you focus on what you can do, you will thrive.

Don’t forget to make time for yourself

In the midst of taking care of business and your family, it is very easy to forget to carve out time for yourself. Stacia stresses the importance of selfcare and taking care of both your physical and mental health. Success is great but you’ll enjoy it better when you’re healthy.

Managing multiple businesses is not an easy task and it is not only impressive but inspiration what Stacia has managed to achieve. Borrow a leaf from her book and maybe give her podcast a listen for some insightful chats.

